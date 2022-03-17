Holi Celebrations Live Updates: UP announces 2-day holiday; teaching activities to remain suspended in DU

Holi Celebrations Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a two-day holiday for Holi. According to a notice issued by the government, both March 18 and 19 will be official holidays across the state. Meanwhile, Delhi University said teaching activities will remain suspended on March 17 in view of Holi. In a notification, the university said all libraries of the university will also remain closed.
The Islamic Centre of India has urged mosques to change the timings of Friday prayers given that Holi will be celebrated the same day, PTI reported. Since Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Friday prayers are on the same day, all efforts should be made to ensure peace and order in keeping with the composite culture of the country, the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Farangi Mahal appealed on Wednesday.
Holi marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar (February-March). This year, the festival of Holi falls on March 18, while Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 17. Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil and it’s a day when people forgive and forget, and let go of the negative energies from their lives to start afresh. According to Hindu mythology, king Hiranyakashipu was given a boon by Lord Brahma that he could not be killed by either a man or any animal. Considering himself all-powerful, he started troubling his subjects forcing them to worship him.
A New York-based cultural organisation is set to celebrate Holi with fervour through special festivities including a puppet show, art activities, Indian dance workshops to commemorate the Indian festival of colours and spread awareness among communities here about Indian culture.
The Culture Tree, which promotes cultural literacy about South Asia, in partnership with New York City's cultural epicentre The Seaport will host a special celebration on the occasion of Holi on March 19. The array of Holi festivities, aimed at not only celebrating the festival but also teaching the community about Indian culture, will feature a puppet show, art activities and an Indian dance workshop and performance. (PTI)
