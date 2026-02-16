Holi 2026: Central Railway announces 186 special train services – check routes, stops, timings

10 min read Feb 16, 2026 07:51 PM IST
Holi Special trains: To manage the increased passenger rush during Holi festival, the the Central Railway (CR) has announced 186 special train services to cater to the rising travel demand. The ticket bookings for these special train services will open on February 18 at all computerized reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.
“Bookings for journeys beyond the ARP shall open on the corresponding subsequent ARP dates as applicable. Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through UTS system. Passengers can also download RailOne app for booking of tickets,” Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said in a statement.
Special trains 2026 by Central Railway: Routes
According to CR, the Special Train Services will run between:
Mumbai – Nagpur / Sawantwadi Road / Banaras / Gorakhpur / Samastipur / Danapur & between Pune – Nagpur / Hazrat Nizamuddin / Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers. This includes 94 Holi Special Trains and 92 Special Trains, the zonal railway said.
CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT Bi-weekly specials (10 services)
Train no.02141 Bi-weekly special will leave CSMT every Sunday & Tuesday at 00.20 hrs from 22.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.10 hrs same day.
Train no.02142 Bi-weekly special will leave Nagpur every Sunday & Tuesday at 20.00 hrs from 22.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and will arrive CSMT at 13.30 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains on 22.02.2026 & 24.02.2026 (4 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026 & 08.03.2026 (6 services).
Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van .
Halts: Dadar,Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad,Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.
CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Weekly specials (4 services)
Train no.01171 Weekly special will leave CSMT every Thursday at 00.20 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 12.30 hrs same day.
Train no.01172 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Thursday at 17.20 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive CSMT at 03.45 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains on 26.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 05.03.2026 (2 services).
Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Arawali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal.
CSMT Mumbai-Gorakhpur-CSMT Daily specials (32 services)
Train no.01079 Daily special will leave CSMT daily at 22.30 hrs from 21.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 10.00 hrs third day.
Train no.01080 Daily special will leave Gorakhpur daily at 14.30 hrs from 23.02.2026 to 10.03.2026 and will arrive CSMT at 00.40 hrs third day.
These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 02.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 10.03.2026 (16 services).
Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi,
Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.
LTT-Sawantwadi Road-LTT Weekly special (4 services)
Train no.01119 Weekly special will leave LTT every Thursday at 22.15 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 09.30 hrs next day.
Train no.01120 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Friday at 17.20 hrs on 27.02.2026 & 06.03.2026 and will arrive LTT at 04.05 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains on 26. 02.2026 & 27.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 05.03.2026 & 06.03.2026 (2 services).
Composition: 1 First AC , 3 AC 2-Tier, 7 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper class. 1 Pantry car and 2 Generator Cars.
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal.
LTT-Banaras-LTT Bi-weekly special (8 services)
Train no.01073 Bi-weekly special will leave LTT every Wednesday & Thursday at 12.15 hrs on 25.02.2026, 26.02.2026, 04.03.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive Banaras at 01.10 hrs third day.
Train no.01074 Bi-weekly special will leave Banaras every Friday & Saturday at 06.35 hrs on 27.02.2026, 28.02.2026, 06.03.2026 & 07.03.2026 and will arrive LTT at 16.40 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains on 25.02.2026, 26.02.2026, 27.02.2026 & 28.02.2026 (4 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 04.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 06.03.2026 & 07.03.2026 (4 services).
Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Jn, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Subedarganj and Varanasi Jn(only for 01073).
LTT-Samastipur-LTT Weekly AC special (4 services)
Train no.01043 Weekly special will leave LTT every Tuesday at 12.15 hrs on 24.02.2026 & 03.03.2026 and will arrive Samastipur at 23.45 hrs next day.
Train no.01044 Weekly special will leave Samastipur every Thursday at 03.00 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive LTT at 16.25 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains on 24.02.2026 & 26.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 03.03.2026 & 05.03.2026, (2 services).
Composition: 1 First AC , 3 AC 2-Tier, 15 AC 3-Tier 1 Pantry car and 2 Generator Cars.
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheokki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Baxur. Ara, Danapur. Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Muzzafarpur.
LTT-Danapur-LTT Daily special (32 services)
Train no.01143 Daily special will leave LTT daily at 10.30 hrs from 21.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and will arrive Danapur at 18.45 hrs next day.
Train no.01144 Daily special will leave Danapur daily at 21.30 hrs from 22.02.2026 & 09.03.2026 and will arrive LTT at 07.45 hrs third day.
These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 09.03.2026, (16 services).
Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van
Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.
Pune – Nagpur- Pune Weekly AC special (4 services)
Train no.01469 Weekly special will leave Pune every Tuesday at 15.50 hrs on 24.02.2026 & 03.03.2026 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day.
Train no.01470 Weekly special will leave Nagpur every Wednesday at 08.00 hrs on 25.02.2026 & 04.03.2026 and will arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs same day
These trains will run as Special Trains on 24.02.2026 & 25.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 03.03.2026 & 04.03.2026 (2 services).
Composition: 3 AC 2 tier, 15 AC 3-Tier , 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van & and 1 Generator Van.
Halts:- Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha
Pune – Nagpur- Pune Weekly special (4 services)
Train no.01457 Weekly special will leave Pune every Wednesday at 15.50 hrs on 25.02.2026 & 04.03.2026 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day.
Train no.01458 Weekly special will leave Nagpur every Thursday at 08.00 hrs on 26.02.2026 & 05.03.2026 and will arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs same day
These trains will run as Special Trains on 25.02.2026 & 26.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 04.03.2026 & 05.03.2026 (2 services).
Composition: 1 First AC, 1 AC 2-Tier , 2 AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper class , 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.
Halts:- Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha
Pune – Danapur- Pune Bi-Weekly Special (8 services)
Train no 01481 Bi-Weekly special will leave Pune on Monday & Friday at 19:55 hrs from 23.02.2026 to 06.03.2026 and arrive at Danapur at 08:00 hrs on the third day.
Train no 01482 Bi-Weekly special will leave Danapur on Wednesday & Sunday at 10.00 hrs from 25.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 18.15 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains from 23.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (4 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 02.03.2026 to 08.03.2026 (4 services).
Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class & 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans
Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.
Pune – Danapur- Pune Daily Special (32 services)
Train no 01449 Daily special will leave Pune daily at 15.30 hrs from 21.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and arrive at Danapur at 02.45 hrs on the third day.
Train no 01450 Daily special will leave Danapur daily at 05.00 hrs from 23.02.2026 to 10.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 18.15 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 02.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 10.03.2026 (16 services).
Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class & 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans
Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.
Pune – Ghazipur City – Pune Bi-Weekly Special (8 services)
Train no 01431 Bi-Weekly Special will leave Pune every Friday & Tuesday at 06:40 hrs from 24.02.2026 to 06.03.2026 and arrive at Ghazipur City at 19:05 hrs on next day
Train no 01432 Bi-Weekly Special will leave Ghazipur City every Sunday & Thursday at 04:20 hrs from 26.02.2026 to 08.03.2026 and arrive at Pune at 16:20 hrs next day
These trains will run as Special Trains from 24.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (4 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 03.03.2026 to 08.03.2026 (4 services).
Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class & 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans
Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Aunrihar Junction.
Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Daily specials (32 services)
Train no.01415 Daily special will leave Pune daily at 06.50 hrs from 21.02.2026 & 08.03.2026 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 16.00 hrs next day.
Train no.01416 Daily special will leave Gorakhpur daily at 17.30 hrs from 22.02.2026 to 09.03.2026 and will arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs third day.
These trains will run as Special Trains from 21.02.2026 to 01.03.2026 (16 services) and as Holi Special Trains from 01.03.2026 to 09.03.2026 (16 services).
Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van
Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.
Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Weekly Special (4 services)
Train no 01491 Weekly special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs every Friday on 27.02.2026 & 06.03.2026 and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 20.00 hrs next day.
Train no 01492 Weekly special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 21.25 hrs every Saturday on 28.02.2026 & 07.03.2026 and arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs next day.
These trains will run as Special Trains on 27.02.2026 & 28.02.2026 (2 services) and as Holi Special Trains on 06.03.2026 & 07.03.2026 (2 services).
Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Car.
Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi,
Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur and Mathura Junction.
