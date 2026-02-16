Holi 2026: Central Railway announces 186 special train services – check routes, stops, timings

Holi Special trains: To manage the increased passenger rush during Holi festival, the the Central Railway (CR) has announced 186 special train services to cater to the rising travel demand. The ticket bookings for these special train services will open on February 18 at all computerized reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.

“Bookings for journeys beyond the ARP shall open on the corresponding subsequent ARP dates as applicable. Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through UTS system. Passengers can also download RailOne app for booking of tickets,” Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said in a statement.