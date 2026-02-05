Holi 2026: 204 special train trips to operate in North Central Railway zone, ticket bookings to begin soon

Holi Special train 2026: Amid a heavy passenger rush expected for Holi 2026, the North Central Railway (NCR) has finalised a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth travel across key corridors. According to the zonal railway, a total of 204 trips of special trains have been notified to serve passengers across the North Central Railway (NCR) jurisdiction enroute to their destinations.

Indian Railways Holi Special train trips 2026

According to the statement, the North Central Railway will have primary ownership of five pairs of special trains, totalling 10 trains and 36 trips. “These trains will originate from key stations from NCR to accommodate travelers heading towards Mumbai, Pune, and South India. These services are scheduled to operate as per respective time tables from February 15, 2026, to March 31, 2026, facilitating travel during the peak festive period,” it said.