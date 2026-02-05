Holi 2026: 204 special train trips to operate in North Central Railway zone, ticket bookings to begin soon

Holi Special train 2026: Amid a heavy passenger rush expected for Holi 2026, the North Central Railway (NCR) has finalised a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth travel across key corridors. According to the zonal railway, a total of 204 trips of special trains have been notified to serve passengers across the North Central Railway (NCR) jurisdiction enroute to their destinations.
According to the statement, the North Central Railway will have primary ownership of five pairs of special trains, totalling 10 trains and 36 trips. “These trains will originate from key stations from NCR to accommodate travelers heading towards Mumbai, Pune, and South India. These services are scheduled to operate as per respective time tables from February 15, 2026, to March 31, 2026, facilitating travel during the peak festive period,” it said.
North Central Railway Holi Special Trains: Route
According to NCR zone, the five pairs of originating trains are:
Train number 04101/04102: Prayagraj – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)
Train number 04121/04122: Subedarganj – Charlapalli
Train number 01922/01921: VGL Jhansi – Pune
Train number 01924/01923: VGL Jhansi – Hadapsar
Train number 04151/04152: Kanpur Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)
These 204 trips of special trains will pass through tthe NCR network, benefiting passengers of various stations including important stations like Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Jhansi, among others.
The ticket booking for these “Festival Specials” will begin soon and will be available through IRCTC. The zonal railway has advised passengers to book early to secure confirmed berths.
“Passengers can check specific train numbers, timings, and availability on the IRCTC website or the NTES app. These are the trains notified till date and the services of more special trains will be notified as per the requirement and increase in rush,” it added.
