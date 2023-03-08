Holi 2023: Here is how politicians celebrated festival of colours

From Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, political leaders across parties celebrated the festival of colours on Wednesday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the United States Secretary of Commerce,Ms. Gina Raimondo at his official residence for Holi celebrations on Wednesday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar also attended the Holi festivities at Rajnath Singh’s residence.

Delighted to host the United States Secretary of Commerce, Ms. Gina Raimondo on the auspicious occasion of Holi at my official residence. pic.twitter.com/O9B0WX5sE8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 8, 2023

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also celebrated Holi in Bhagwaan Narsimha Shobhayatra. Holi is celebrated on a massive scale in the state and while wishing people on the occasion, the CM tweeted ,”May Holi, the symbol of love, enthusiasm and fraternity, fill your life with various colors of happiness, prosperity and new enthusiasm.”

प्रेम, उत्साह एवं बंधुत्व का प्रतीक पर्व होली आप सभी के जीवन को सुख, समृद्धि व नव उमंग के विविध रंगों से परिपूर्ण करे। pic.twitter.com/R2leEBwM5q — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 8, 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished people a Holi filled with joy and love and tweeted ,”May the flowers of happiness fly, may it rain with love. May the feeling of harmony resonate in every heart. Let the sweet tune of the flute fill the sky of harmony.Color the colors in the color of love, let it be such a Holi.”

In the state of Maharashtra, Holi celebrations began early with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visiting the residence of his ‘guru’ Anand Dighe, Anand Ashram in Tembhinaka Thane and seeking his blessings on the occasion. He also celebrated ‘Rangapanchami’ (as the celebration of colours in the state) with fellow partymen later.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra stressed on the essence of Indian culture on this occasion. She tweeted, “Lots of colors, meet and greet and sweetness. This is our Hindustan. It is the identity of our unique culture. Happy Holi to all of you.”