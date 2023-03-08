scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Holi 2023: Here is how politicians celebrated festival of colours

Union Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh hosted the United States Secretary of Commerce, Ms. Gina Raimondo at his official residence for Holi celebrations today

Yogi Adityanath, Holi celebrations 22023 Uttar PradeshChief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath also celebrated Holi with a festive spirit in Bhagwaan Narsimha Shobhayatra. (Twitter/YogiAdityanath)
From Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, political leaders across parties celebrated the festival of colours on Wednesday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the United States Secretary of Commerce,Ms. Gina Raimondo at his official residence for Holi celebrations on Wednesday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar also attended the Holi festivities at Rajnath Singh’s residence.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also celebrated Holi in Bhagwaan Narsimha Shobhayatra. Holi is celebrated on a massive scale in the state and while wishing people on the occasion, the CM tweeted ,”May Holi, the symbol of love, enthusiasm and fraternity, fill your life with various colors of happiness, prosperity and new enthusiasm.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished people a Holi filled with joy and love and tweeted ,”May the flowers of happiness fly, may it rain with love. May the feeling of harmony resonate in every heart. Let the sweet tune of the flute fill the sky of harmony.Color the colors in the color of love, let it be such a Holi.”

In the state of Maharashtra, Holi celebrations began early with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visiting the residence of his ‘guru’ Anand Dighe, Anand Ashram in Tembhinaka Thane and seeking his blessings on the occasion. He also celebrated ‘Rangapanchami’ (as the celebration of colours in the state) with fellow partymen later.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra stressed on the essence of Indian culture on this occasion. She tweeted, “Lots of colors, meet and greet and sweetness. This is our Hindustan. It is the identity of our unique culture. Happy Holi to all of you.”

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:11 IST
