Holi 2020 Date: When is Holi in 2020?

Holi 2020 Date in India Calendar: Celebrated by Hindus every year, on the day of Purnima (the full moon), in the month of Falgun over two consecutive days — the first day of Holi is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 10 and 11.

A symbol of triumph of good over evil, Holi marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to show gratitude for a good harvest.

SIGNIFICANCE

What makes Holi so important and how it is celebrated? On the eve of Holi, a large bonfire, termed as Holika Dahan, is lit. People gather around the fire known as Chhoti Holi and perform ‘pingpuja’ while praying for the longevity and prosperity of their loved ones.

On the second day of celebrations known as Rangpanchami, people play with colours. It is believed that Krishna used to celebrate the festival with colours at Vrindavan and Gokul. It is even known as a day to forgive everyone and forget all grudges and move forward to start a new beginning.

At some places, people also form a human pyramid and break a pot full of buttermilk hung at a considerable height.

HISTORY

You have got an idea about the significance of Holi but not its history, so here is a gist about it. One of the most popular legends is the story of Hiranyakashyap who was a demon king and wanted to be immortal. While he wanted everyone to worship him as a god, his son Prahlada was a devotee of Vishnu and this used to offend him. Once he asked his sister, who had a divine shawl that could not catch fire, to sit on raging flames with Prahlad in her lap. But Lord Vishnu, impressed by Prahlad’s devotion, killed both Hiranyakashyap and his sister.

Another legend of Holi celebrations that is extremely popular in south India is that of Lord Shiva and Kaamadeva. It is believed Kaamadeva, the god of passion, awoke Shiva from his deep meditation so he could save the world.

