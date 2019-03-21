Happy Holi 2019 Wishes LIVE Updates: PM Modi, President extend wishes to nation

Happy Holi 2019 LIVE Updates: Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across the country on Thursday. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching sweets.

Celebrations begin a night before with Holika Dahan — a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. People circle the fire called and perform religious rituals and pray for the destruction of evil recalling the story of the demon Holika tried to burn her nephew Prahlad but got burnt herself instead. Today’s Holi celebrations are called Badi Holi or Dhulandi. This is said to welcome spring and the festival of harvest for farmers.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation. Calling Holi a “celebration of spring and fraternity in our society,” the President extended wishes to the Indians citizens in the country and abroad.