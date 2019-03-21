Happy Holi 2019 Wishes LIVE Updates: PM Modi, President extend wishes to nation
Happy Holi 2019 Wishes LIVE Updates: The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching sweets.
Happy Holi 2019 LIVE Updates: Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across the country on Thursday. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching sweets.
Celebrations begin a night before with Holika Dahan — a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. People circle the fire called and perform religious rituals and pray for the destruction of evil recalling the story of the demon Holika tried to burn her nephew Prahlad but got burnt herself instead. Today’s Holi celebrations are called Badi Holi or Dhulandi. This is said to welcome spring and the festival of harvest for farmers.
Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation. Calling Holi a “celebration of spring and fraternity in our society,” the President extended wishes to the Indians citizens in the country and abroad.
PM Modi greets nation on Holi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation
होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास का यह त्योहार हमारी एकता और सद्भावना के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे। pic.twitter.com/glZ6eQHaoe
May festival of Holi bring colours to your life: Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended wishes to the nation on occasion of Holi. "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi. I pray that this festival brings colours to your life," he wrote on Twitter
आपको और आप के परिवार को होली के पावन अवसर पर मेरी और मेरे समस्त कांग्रेस जन की ओर से हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
होली का यह त्यौहार आपके जीवन को खुशीयो के रंग से सराबोर कर दे , मेरी ईश्वर से यही कामना है।#HappyHoli 🌈
Holi 2019: Google Doodle celebrates the festival of colours
On the occasion of Holi, Google Thursday dedicated its latest doodle to the festival of colours which is celebrated to mark the first day of spring and end of winter. The doodle depicts revellers splashing colours on each other while one person is playing an instrument and another is eating sweets. The artwork has been created by Chennai-based artist Chaaya Prabhat. Read more
Happy Holi!
As the country wakes up to a colourful morning, filled with laughter, songs, colours and delicious food, here's wishing our readers from India and abroad, a very Happy Holi. Follow The Indian Express' live blog for the latest news and updates
Celebrated across India every year, on the day of Purnima (the full moon), in the month of Falgun over two consecutive days — the first day of Holi is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan.
On the eve of Holi, a large bonfire, called Holika Dahan, is lit. People gather around the fire and perform ‘pingpuja’ while praying for the longevity and prosperity of their loved ones. On the second day of celebrations known as Rangpanchami, people play with colours. It is believed that Krishna used to celebrate the festival with colours at Vrindavan and Gokul.
Holi 2019: People walk on burning embers in Gujarat
On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people in a Gujarat village walk on burning embers. Holika Dahan signifies that evil cannot exist for a long and eventually it is good that will triumph.
