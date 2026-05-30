‘Hold polls outside peak season’: Tourism industry writes to Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The tourism industry stakeholders in Goa have written to the chief minister requesting that the assembly elections in the coastal state be scheduled ideally at the end of February next year, “outside the peak tourist months”, arguing that elections in December would disrupt the “economic lifeline” of tourism and hurt Goa’s status as a premier global destination.

In a letter to CM Pramod Sawant, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) said the scheduling of elections during peak tourist season is a matter of grave concern, and the grapevine suggests they will be held in December. The assembly polls in Goa are expected to be held early 2026.