‘Hold polls outside peak season’: Tourism industry writes to Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Jack Sukhija, president, TTAG said: “... As you are aware, December represents the zenith of Goa’s tourism calendar.”

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
1 min readPanajiMay 30, 2026 06:24 AM IST
Pramod SawantPramod Sawant
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The tourism industry stakeholders in Goa have written to the chief minister requesting that the assembly elections in the coastal state be scheduled ideally at the end of February next year, “outside the peak tourist months”, arguing that elections in December would disrupt the “economic lifeline” of tourism and hurt Goa’s status as a premier global destination.

In a letter to CM Pramod Sawant, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) said the scheduling of elections during peak tourist season is a matter of grave concern, and the grapevine suggests they will be held in December. The assembly polls in Goa are expected to be held early 2026.

Jack Sukhija, president, TTAG said: “… As you are aware, December represents the zenith of Goa’s tourism calendar.”

The association said it is advocating “for the postponement or rescheduling of the election dates…”

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Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

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