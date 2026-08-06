Hold mass outreach camps for doorstep delivery of tribal welfare schemes: Government

In a bid to ensure the doorstep delivery of the Centre’s tribal welfare schemes, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has urged all states to conduct public outreach camps in the run-up to Independence Day (August 15).

The MoTA Secretary, it is learnt, has written to all chief secretaries of states directing them to organise ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public grievance and entitlement camp) at Adi Sewa Kendras between August 13 and 15.

The mass outreach has been proposed through the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, which was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year to build up a volunteer-led grassroots tribal leadership of about 2 million people across 1 lakh villages.