Hold bypolls on ballot and not EVM: Cong leader

The eight assembly seats are up for bypolls after eight Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. (Representational) The eight assembly seats are up for bypolls after eight Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. (Representational)

Congress legislator and deputy leader of opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Shailesh Parmar has approached the Election Commission on Friday demanding that the bypolls to eight assembly seats in Gujarat be held through ballot paper system and not electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“Amid the pandemic, there is going to be bypolls to the eight assembly seats later this year in Gujarat. In each seat, there are at least 2 lakh voters and on an average every polling booth will have 1,000 registered voters who will come in contact with a single EVM machine while voting. There is a threat of Covid-19 infection as the EVM machine buttons will be pressed by thousands of voters. We demand that the bypolls b e held on ballot paper to stop spread of the infection,” read a statement released by the office of Parmar.

The eight assembly seats are up for bypolls after eight Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd