Hold assembly elections in J&K after restoration of statehood, says Gupkar Alliance

In their first public statement since last month’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Monday said assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir only after the Centre restores its statehood.

The BJP-led government had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state and divided it into two Union Territories in August 2019.

The alliance also expressed disappointment at the outcome of PM Modi’s all-party meeting in New Delhi, citing the absence of any substantial confidence building measures, such as release of political prisoners in Kashmir.

All the leaders of the alliance, including People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, and its chief spokesperson M Y Tarigami, and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah met in Srinagar for the first time after PM Modi’s June 24 meeting.

The meeting also comes ahead of the visit of the members of the Delimitation Commission to the Union Territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir for three and a half hours on June 24, his first direct engagement with them in almost two years.

During the meeting, PM Modi assured the Valley’s leaders that his government was committed to reviving the democratic process through Assembly elections as early as possible and sought their participation in the delimitation exercise.