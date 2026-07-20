Hold all-party meet for FCRA, delimitation Bill, Derek urges PM Narendra Modi

Highlighting the Opposition’s apprehensions over the government’s “dubious record” in handling important legislations, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien Sunday urged PM Narendra Modi to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the Bills on delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

In his letter to the PM, O’Brien said that no legislation on delimitation appears on the parliamentary bulletin listing government business for the Monsoon session.

He referred to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha on April 16 this year, which, he said, had failed to secure the required two-thirds majority and were negated the following day. O’Brien said the proposed amendments to FCRA Bill would hit educational institutions run by the Christian community and charitable organisations by establishing excessive executive control over their functioning.