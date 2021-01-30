Hoisting Nishan Sahib not a crime: Akal Takht Jathedar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Friday condemned the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day but added that it was not a crime to hoist Nishan Sahib on a vacant flag post at the Red Fort. He also urged Union government and farmer unions to take a step back and shun rigidness.

“Violence by farmers or police at Red Fort can’t be justified. But controversy over hoisting Nishan Sahib over vacant flag pole at Red Fort is a non- issue,” the Jathedar said in statement.

He added: “Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee organises Fateh March every year to Red Fort with Nishan Sahib. Nishan Sahib is hoisted at Galwan Valley. Nishan Sahib was part of Republic Day Parade this year. It is not right to criticise Nishan Sahib by calling it the flag of Khalistan.”

“There is meaning and importance of hoisting Nishan Sahib on gurdwaras, on motorcycles or at community kitchens. It means that place has no space for immortality or sin. Nishan Sahib means shelter for homeless food for hungry and medicine for sick. So it is not crime if someone has hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort,” said Jathedar.

On the violence, he said, “Whenever such incidents happen, the real culprits always escape and innocents are arrested. Many innocents are arrested in relation with Republic Day incident. It is unfortunate development. Whatever happened on Republic Day should not have happened.”

He also advised Union government and farmer unions to shun rigidness in their tussle.

Jathedar said, “To restore order in agitation, it is need of hour that farmer unions should stop indulging in blame game against each other and move forward carefully and peacefully. Matter is going to be resolved only through negotiations. Government should move one step back. It is wisdom if we have to go one step back. Matter should be resolved. So that Sikhs and all farmers sitting on borders of Delhi can return back to their homes. I want to repeat that matter can be resolved through negotiations. The door for negotiations should be kept open. Shun the rigidness.”

He added, “The Republic Day events have hurt the agitation. It is responsibility of the leaders to maintain the order of agitation. Leaders get credit for positive outcome and they also have to bear the consequences if anything unfortunate happens during the agitation.”