Hockey Maharashtra celebrates National Sports Day

The awards were announced on the eve of the 115th birth anniversary of hockey legend late Major Dhyan Chand. (File)

Hockey Maharashtra along with the state’s Department of Sports and Youth Services, celebrated the National Sports Day at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Saturday.

Hockey players who have represented Maharashtra at the national level and administrators who have contributed to the growth of the sport were recognised at the event. With the guidelines with regards to the pandemic in place, only the awardees and some special dignitaries were present at the event.

The awards were announced on the eve of the 115th birth anniversary of hockey legend late Major Dhyan Chand. Jeevan Vasant Garsund, Prakash Tukaram Sankpal and Wahid Akbar Pathan were recognised with ‘Outstanding Player’ award while Benjamin James Boodle was honoured for his contribution to the sport as a senior player and an administrator. A posthumous award was given to Ramesh Parshuram Gaikwad (administrator). As a token of appreciation, the awardees were presented with a memento, shawl and bouquets.

Om Prakash Bakoria, commissioner of sports, Balasaheb Landge, secretary general of Maharashtra Olympic Association, and Vijay Prakash Srivastav, general manager and zonal manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Pune, attended the event.

“…We are aiming to enrol 14 boys and girls who have extreme potential in them, which, when nurtured and groomed can bring laurels to the nation and Maharashtra. We hope to make the state produce top class national hockey players,” said Bakoria.

