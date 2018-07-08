Hoax call of bomb threat halts New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani

The passengers were made to de-board, and dog and bomb-detection squads were pressed in to search the train. The passengers were made to de-board, and dog and bomb-detection squads were pressed in to search the train.

A passenger made a hoax call of a bomb threat to the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express on Saturday, leading to the train being halted en route and searched for 90 minutes.

According to Railway Protection Force sources, a male passenger called the police control room and said the Rajdhani Express had a bomb in it. The police relayed the message to the RPF but by then the train had departed from New Delhi at 4.55 pm. It was halted in Ghaziabad, where it does not have a stoppage.

In the next 90 minutes, the passengers were made to de-board, and dog and bomb-detection squads were pressed in to search the train. When nothing suspicious was found, the train was allowed to proceed at 7.05 pm. The caller, who was later traced, had a ticket for the train, and made the hoax call to delay the train and also to possibly take it from Ghaziabad, RPF sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App