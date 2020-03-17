Hoardings in Lucknow: UP Govt moves Allahabad HC, seeks more time to file compliance report

Allahabad HC had ordered UP govt to take down the hoardings. (File photo) Allahabad HC had ordered UP govt to take down the hoardings. (File photo)

THE STATE government on Monday filed an affidavit in the Allahabad High Court seeking more time to file a compliance report in the case related to hoardings with details of anti-CAA protesters put up in Lucknow.

In the affidavit, the state government also referred to the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed against the Allahabad High Court in the Supreme Court.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court had ordered the Lucknow district administration to remove banners and hoardings carrying photographs and details of over 50 people accused of violence during an anti-CAA protest in the city last year. The court also said a report of satisfactory compliance is required to be submitted by the District Magistrate to the Registrar General of the court on or before March 16.

“The state government filed an affidavit seeking more of time to file a compliance report. The state government also referred in the affidavit about SLP filed in Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order directing it to take down name-and-shame hoardings. We have stated in the affidavit that the SLP is pending in the Supreme Court,” said Additional Advocate General Neeraj Tripathi.

On March 12 in the Supreme Court, a two-judge bench hearing UP’s challenge to the High Court order on the hoardings, referred the matter to a larger bench.

