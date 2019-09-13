‘Lost faith in govt’: Madras HC after death of Chennai techie Subhasri

The Madras High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government for failing to implement its order banning hoardings of political parties in the state. Referring to the death of a 23-year-old techie in Chennai the day before, it said the incident was a result of “bureaucratic apathy”.

Advertising

“There is zero respect for lives in this country. It is a bureaucratic apathy. Sorry, we have lost faith in the government,” Justice Seshasayee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court added that it was tired of passing multiple orders against illegal flex boards, as it asked officials to report to it after lunch.

Meanwhile, DMK chief M K Stalin slammed the state government over the incident and held it responsible for the woman’s death. “Subhasri has died due to negligence of government and inefficient police officers. Illegal banners have taken yet another life. How many more lives will be lost to power-hungry and anarchist rule?” he asked.

Advertising

Twenty-three-year-old Subhasri was crushed to death near Kamakshi hospital in Pallikaranai Thursday after a hoarding erected on the divider fell on her. She was run over by a water tanker after she lost balance and fell on the road. Read in Tamil

The illegal banners were installed on either side of the road and on the median by a former AIADMK councillor to announce his son’s wedding.

In 2017, the Madras High Court had passed an order banning hoardings of living persons and political parties along roads and pavements as it obstructs traffic and is an inconvenience to pedestrians.

Friday’s accident triggered social media outrage as people slammed the government and the police department for allowing AIADMK cadres to erect illegal hoardings.