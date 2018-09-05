Follow Us:
HNLU students meet law minister, to call off protest

Initially the protests rallied around issues of curfew timings of 10:30 pm for students and the library, which students alleged were applied in an “arbitrary and sexist” manner, with women students locked into their hostel rooms post the curfew, with the men, however, allowed to flout them.

Written by Dipankar Ghose | Raipur | Published: September 5, 2018 3:08:42 am
After eight days of protests, a delegation of Hidayatullah National Law University students met Chhattisgarh Law Minister Mahesh Gagda and Principal Secretary Law RS Sharma in Raipur on Tuesday. Representatives of the Students Bar Association said that while they would release a statement on the meeting, the protest being called off was also being considered, and that the government had agreed to most demands on paper.

On August 27, a two-member bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court had cancelled the extension of Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh, and on that day students had begun protests, saying that they believed that “now there was a chance that things could change”. Initially the protests rallied around issues of curfew timings of 10:30 pm for students and the library, which students alleged were applied in an “arbitrary and sexist” manner, with women students locked into their hostel rooms post the curfew, with the men, however, allowed to flout them.

Law Minister Mahesh Gagda confirmed the meeting and said, “Yes, I met a delegation of students with the Principal Secretary Law (who is also the acting VC). We have thrashed out several issues, and we believe the students have been assured that we will act on their demands.”

