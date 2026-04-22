‘HM (Shah) said open tourist spots with maximum footfall, not ones easiest to open’: Omar Abdullah on first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack

ON THE eve of the first anniversary of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told The Indian Express about how his government worked with the Centre to ensure security, and also simultaneously open all tourist destinations because that’s the way to remove fear from the minds of people. Excerpts:

Look, there were multiple things. One, of course, was on the ground here, ensuring that the security audit took place and places were opened as their safety and security was assessed, and that happened. At the same time, we worked with the local stakeholders, the tourism industry, to see how best we can position ourselves because we didn’t want to appear callous. We wanted to look sensitive in the backdrop of a tragedy like this. So, it had to be done in a very sort of careful and calibrated way.

Officials of the government also travelled to other states to reassure people to visit. Has that been beneficial?

While going out to the markets that we know are sort of well disposed towards J&K, where we get the maximum number of our tourists from — that was Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, among others. We have seen with the start of this season that our numbers are coming from these places.

Would you agree with the assessment of local people that destinations where restrictions continue are contributing to the fear?

I totally agree with their assessment that so long as places are closed, you’ll never be able to totally do away with the perception that J&K is an unsafe place or Kashmir is an unsafe place. Which is why we were working so hard with the Government of India to ensure that before the season starts, a majority of the places, at least the most important ones, are reopened. So, places in and around Pahalgam, places in and around Gulmarg, Doodhpatri etc. Even Tulip Garden was on that list until early this year. But before the season, it was opened. When the Union Home Minister came and he was here in Jammu for those two days taking a situation review, at that time, we made a strong case that, look, this needs to be reviewed, and he agreed. Which is why at that point itself, he instructed and the LG then announced that a few more places will be opened a few days later. At that time, the Home Minister assured us that once elections are concluded in the states, manpower that has been removed from J&K will be returned. And that will give us a cushion and allow us to open all the closed destinations. Even in the worst of times, we didn’t close tourist destinations. So, I mean, they’re not wrong. That when you close places on security grounds, you give people the perception that J&K is an unsafe place to visit. So, it is nobody’s case that today J&K is more unsafe than it was, let’s say, eight or 10 years ago. So why give that perception unnecessarily? And the Home Minister was very clear in this meeting.

Is reopening a risk the government will have to take?

We will have to take a certain amount of chance. And we’re ready to take that. The Home Minister said that the destinations to be opened are not the ones that are easiest to open, but the ones where the maximum footfall happens, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. So, over time, the other places that are closed, will also reopen.

Do you think assurances from the government will work in the backdrop of security restrictions?

Well, that’s why we always said that last year we were trying to get people re-interested in Jammu and Kashmir with one-and-a-half hands tied behind our backs. It was difficult to tell people, please come and visit J&K, but when you come and visit, you can’t visit all these places.Like, you can come to Gulmarg, but once you come up on the gondola, you can’t go anywhere beyond the dhabas and you can come to Pahalgam, but you can’t go to Aaru or Chandanwari. You can come to the valley, but you can’t go to Dodpathri. So it was difficult, but as I said, gradually that’s opened and that’s a good thing. I think today, the beginning of our season, yes, there has been sort of some leftover effect of Pahalgam, but I don’t think our numbers are soft because of that. Actually, it’s the situation in and around Iran.

So, are there efforts being made to address concerns of the people associated with this industry?

Look, that will only be taken care of with numbers. And the tourists are coming. Compared to last year, the tourist numbers are still low, but it’s recovering. The empirical evidence is what you see on the ground. Taxis are moving and tourist buses are back on the road. Hotels are getting bookings. We took a bit of a knock because of the global situation this year and this fear that perhaps India was heading towards a lockdown and fuel shortages and similar concerns. As that fear has subsided, numbers have picked up.