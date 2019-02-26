Hizbul Mujahideen Valley chief warns of decisive battle if govt tinkers with Article 35A

Hizbul Mujahideen’s operation’s chief in the Valley, Riyaz Naikoo, has asked people to be ready for a decisive battle if Article 35A is tampered with. He has asked J&K Police to “not become a hindrance in peoples’ movement” if the special status of the state is fiddled with.

In an eight-minute, unverified audio message, Naikoo said, “It seems…India wants to tamper with Article 35A. Article 35A is our identity. I want to tell the people, whatever has to happen will happen for once and all. Whatever sacrifices we need to give, why not give it at once?” Addressing J&K Police personnel, he said, “Article 35A is as important for you as for other people of Kashmir.”