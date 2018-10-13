Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in encounter in J-K

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Babgund area of south Kashmir district at night based on inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (File/Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Babgund area of south Kashmir district at night based on inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. (File/Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Babgund area of south Kashmir district at night based on inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the forces. In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed this morning, the official said.

He said the slain militant has been identified as Sabir Ahmad Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding the operation has been called off. He said no collateral damage occurred in the operation.

The official said another militant who was injured in the encounter has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar and police are ascertaining his identity and other details.

