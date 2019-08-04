Hizbul Mujahideen leader asks police to shift sides

Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief Riyaz Naikoo has asked people to remain united and urged J&K Police to switch sides as the Valley remains on edge with apprehensions of tinkering with Articles 370 and 35A.

Advertising

In an audio message circulated on social media, Naikoo is heard saying, “…The political parties that were (earlier) martyring our youth to keep Delhi happy…today they have to beg to be allowed to move out of their houses.” Stating that policemen are first Kashmiris and then policemen, Naikoo said it is the time to “wash your stains”.

He said, “If you want, you can do anything. You understand what I mean.”