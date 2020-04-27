Hizbul Mujahideen activist held in Amritsar: Punjab DGP

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) in Sadar police station in Amritsar. (Representational Photo) A case was registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) in Sadar police station in Amritsar. (Representational Photo)

Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have arrested an activist of Hizbul Mujahideen with Rs 29 lakh Indian currency in his possession.

Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam under Avantipura police station area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was nabbed by the Amritsar police on April 25 near Metro Mart, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Wagay was sent by Kashmir valley chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Ahmed Naiku, for collecting money from an unidentified person near Metro Mart in Amritsar in a truck, the DGP said.

Money was delivered to him by an unknown person, who came on a two-wheeler, Gupta said.

The person accompanying Wagay in the truck was identified as Rayees Ahmed, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the DGP added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) in Sadar police station in Amritsar.

