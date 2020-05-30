Hizbul militant owned car used in foiled bombing plot: Police

On Wednesday night, security forces had put up checkpoints in Pulwama following an intelligence input. Late at night, a car in Rajpora didn’t stop at a checkpoint. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational/File) On Wednesday night, security forces had put up checkpoints in Pulwama following an intelligence input. Late at night, a car in Rajpora didn’t stop at a checkpoint. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational/File)

A day after security forces intercepted an explosives-laden car in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and destroyed it by a controlled explosion, police on Friday said the vehicle belonged to a Hizbul Mujahideen militant.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officers told The Indian Express that the investigation has found that the IED-laden car belonged to a militant from south Kashmir’s Shopian who has been active since last year. The militant has been identified as Hidaytullah Malik, from Sharatpora in Shopian.

“So far, our investigation has found that the car in which a huge quantity of IED was found yesterday belonged to an active militant from Shopian. He has been active since July last year,” said a police officer. “We are investigating further.”

On Wednesday night, security forces had put up checkpoints in Pulwama following an intelligence input. Late at night, a car in Rajpora didn’t stop at a checkpoint. As it drove on, the security forces opened fire. The vehicle was later intercepted in a nearby village, but the driver had managed to escape.

Police on Thursday said the forces had foiled a car bombing “similar to the 2019 Pulwama attack” and said the car had 40-45 kg of explosives in it.

Police sources said Hidaytullah’s brother is being questioned.

The family members of the Hidaytullah said they have no information about the Santro car recovered by police.

