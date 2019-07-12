Toggle Menu
HIV-positive boy denied admission to government school in Tamil Nadu; probe orderedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/hiv-positive-boy-denied-admission-to-government-school-in-tamil-nadu-probe-ordered-5826420/

HIV-positive boy denied admission to government school in Tamil Nadu; probe ordered

There was allegedly a quarrel between the headmaster and the boy's relatives over denial of admission "due to poor academic performance of the student".

HIV positive boy denied admission, HIV cases in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu news, Tamil Nadu Education Department, Tamil Nadu schools, Perambulur school, Perambulur news, Kolakkanatham, Kolakkanatham school, india news, indian express
The boy was turned away for admission to the school in Kolakkanatham. (Representational image/Express photo by Oinam Anand)

An HIV-positive boy was allegedly denied admission to a government high school in Perambulur district, prompting the Tamil Nadu Education Department to order an inquiry.

School Education Director S Kannappan has sought a report from the chief educational officer of the district regarding the denial of admission to the boy, sources said.

The boy had been asked to come for admission to the school in Kolakkanatham in neighbouring Perambalur district about a week ago, but was turned away on Wednesday.

The sources Friday said the director of school education wanted to know why the boy was denied admission and what transpired during a meeting between the parents and the school headmaster, K Kamaraj.

Advertising

There was allegedly a quarrel between the headmaster and the boy’s relatives over denial of admission “due to poor academic performance of the student”.

The headmaster, however, said he did not deny admission to the boy nor did he have the power to do so.

The headmaster and the Perambalur chief educational officer, Arul Rangan, said the boy would be given admission if he approached them.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC declines to stay Maratha quota, seeks Maharashtra govt’s response on plea against HC order
2 Karnataka Congress worker appeals in SC to intervene in case of rebel MLAs
3 Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-129 Today Results: first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!