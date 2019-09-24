Hits out at BJP for ‘false assurances’: NCP delays manifesto launch, says allies to issue one together

The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday decided to postpone the unveiling of its election manifesto, claiming that it would issue a joint manifesto with the Congress within a few days.

The NCP had earlier announced that it would hold a press conference in Mumbai on Monday to unveil its manifesto.

“Our manifesto is ready. However, our allies, including the Congress, were keen that we should release a joint manifesto. We have therefore decided that a combined manifesto of our allies will be released in the coming few days,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Malik also criticised the BJP government, claiming that its leadership had caused hardship to the residents of Maharashtra.

“This government has only provided false assurances to the citizens of Maharashtra. Apart from an economic downturn, unemployment and farmers’ suicide, this government has offered nothing…” Malik said.

He also criticised BJP chief Amit Shah for his claims that a Tricolour was unfurled in Kashmir. only under the Modi regime.

“Shah has made a false statement that the Indian Tricolour fluttered in Kashmir only during the Modi government ‘s reign. He is spreading falsehoods and harming the unity of this country,” Malik said.