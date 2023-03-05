scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

‘Hit team’ member of banned PFI arrested for BJP youth leader’s murder in Karnataka

In January, NIA had filed a charge sheet before a special court in Bengaluru against 20 persons, including six absconding accused.

Former district secretary of Popular Front of India Thufail M H had played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community, an NIA spokesperson said. (File photo)

Former district secretary of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) Thufail M H was arrested in connection with the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Karnataka last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday.

Thufail, also a service team (‘Hit team’) member in the killing of Praveen Nettaru, was absconding and arrested from his hideout in Bengaluru, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

“After painstakingly pursuing and developing leads from various sources, a team managed to hole out and overpower absconder Thufail from his hideout in Amaruthahalli area of Bengaluru city late last night,” the official said.

The NIA said Thufail was wanted in the murder case of Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha member, who was murdered allegedly by PFI cadres in July 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

In January, NIA had filed a charge sheet before a special court in Bengaluru against 20 persons, including six absconding accused.

“Thufail had played a significant role in PFI’s larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He also provided shelter and safe harbour at Ashiyana residency of Koppa village to the three assailants who had recced and then hacked Nettaru to death,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
What it takes to buy an electoral bond
Cambridge Rahul Gandhi
Congress hits back as BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for Cambridge address
Faced with glut, potato farmers say: Distribute aloo instead of wheat thr...

Thufail is also accused in two other cases related to murder of Prashanth Poojari in Kushalnagar Rural in 2016 and attempt to murder VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri Rural in 2012, the official said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 20:32 IST
Next Story

Both Congress, BJP want all other political parties to cease to exist: AAP

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close