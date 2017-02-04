Hit out at Kejriwal for campaigning: BJP, Cong slam CM for ‘ignoring Delhi’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

As campaigning for the poll-bound states of Punjab and Goa ended on Thursday and AAP leaders began returning to the capital, the BJP and the Congress hit out at the party and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “neglecting” Delhi.

Led by chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, women workers “welcomed” the Chief Minister with a symbolic kalash outside Players’ Building. Stating that 52 of the 67 AAP MLAs, including the CM, had gone for election campaigning, party chief Ajay Maken said it was befitting to give them a “Ghar Vapasi” welcome, as is done in traditional households in the country.

The BJP too held a press conference and accused AAP of not fulfilling its promises. Waving RTI replies from the government, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said, “It seems Kejriwal is planning to apply the odd-even formula to Delhi and to Punjab if he wins, which is unlikely. He thinks he can become Delhi CM on odd days and Punjab CM on even days. He has reduced Delhi to the Delhi secretariat.”

He added, “Within two years, 859 buses have gone off roads. The number of beds for patients in government hospitals has gone down in the last two years.” Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said, “We can only caution the people of Punjab. They should not make the same mistakes as we did in Delhi by electing AAP to power.”

