Hit-and-run deaths: Govt notifies 8-fold hike in relief to Rs 2 lakh

The compensation to the families of hit-and-run victims will be increased by eight-fold to Rs 2 lakh in cases of death from April 1, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The relief to a person sustaining grievous injuries in a hit-and-run case will now be increased to Rs 50,000 from the current Rs 12,500.

“The Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022, will supersede the Solatium Scheme, 1989,” the ministry in the notification dated February 25 said.

A draft scheme was notified by the ministry on August 2, 2021.

Under the scheme, the ministry has come up with the procedure for detailed investigations of road accidents and their reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims.

The government will set up Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, which will be used for providing compensation in case of hit-and-run cases and treatment for accident victims.

According to the government data, 3.66 lakh road accidents occurred in the country in 2020, resulting in 1.31 lakh deaths.