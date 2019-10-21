History-sheeter killed in encounter in Meerut

A 32-year-old history-sheeter, carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter in Kakkepur village of Meerut district on Saturday. The deceased, Sanjeev alias Pakori, has more than a dozen cases of murder, loot and intimidation against him.

Police said Sanjeev and two accomplices reached Saroorpur on Saturday to shoot the village head but her security guards retaliated, forcing them to run into the forests. “The village head informed the police… When they were confronted, the criminals fired. We retaliated and a bullet hit Sanjeev… We took him to a local health centre where he was declared dead,” said Sardhana deputy SP Pankaj Kumar.