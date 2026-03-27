Historic temple reopens in Srinagar after 3 decades with grand Ram Navami celebrations: ‘Shows spirit of brotherhood’

A devotee poses for a picture while offering prayers on the reopening of Raghunath Temple during the Ram Navami festival, in Srinagar. (PTI)

A temple that remained shut for over 35 years in Srinagar was reopened on Thursday with grand Ram Navami celebrations.

While the Raghunath Mandir in the Habbakadal locality was shut when militancy forced many Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley, its reopening on Thursday was attended by several members of the community, as well as other residents of the area and officials from the civil and police administration.

“We are celebrating Ram Navami here after many years. This has happened with the cooperation of all — the civil administration, police, the residents of the area and the people who manage the affairs of this temple,” Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo said at the reopening ceremony.