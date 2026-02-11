Historic, aligns with our Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas objective, says BJP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hailing the 2026-27 ‘Kartavya Budget’ as “historic”, the BJP on Tuesday said its sole aim was to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Among the first to speak from the Treasury Benches was BJP Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who said: “Our Finance Minister…framed the blueprint around three kartavyas (duties): to accelerate and sustain economic growth…to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build their capacities…to align with our core objective of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.”
“This historic budget is not a collection of numbers, it is a milestone for all of us in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. It is a document of our economic stability, reform and shared confidence,” she said.
BJP MP from Belgaum Jagadish Shettar said the Budget had established his state, Karnataka, as one of the “core engines” of India’s growth.
“The budget does not impose a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, it directly builds on Karnataka’s proven strength: electronics, and semiconductors, biotechnology, pharma and aerospace,” he said.
“This budget sends a clear message — under PM Modi, entire India and Karnataka is a growth engine of Viksit Bharat where innovation meets infrastructure,” he said.
BJP’s Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari said the ‘Kartavya Budget’ has been crafted and presented amidst unique circumstances in an increasingly turbulent world.
“In such circumstances, the budget is a coherent framework that lays emphasis on financial prudence, infrastructure-led growth and human development, preparing India for the Viksit Bharat 2047 in a volatile and unpredictable world,” she said.
Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed an “inclusive Budget”, JD(U)’s Supaul MP Dileshwar Kamait said the NDA government was committed to ensuring the empowerment of the poor, youth, nari shakti (women power) and farmers for the creation of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
