Historic, aligns with our Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas objective, says BJP

Hailing the 2026-27 ‘Kartavya Budget’ as “historic”, the BJP on Tuesday said its sole aim was to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Among the first to speak from the Treasury Benches was BJP Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who said: “Our Finance Minister…framed the blueprint around three kartavyas (duties): to accelerate and sustain economic growth…to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build their capacities…to align with our core objective of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.”

“This historic budget is not a collection of numbers, it is a milestone for all of us in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. It is a document of our economic stability, reform and shared confidence,” she said.