Historians and academics hit out at Kerala Governor over remarks on Kannur University VC

Historians and academics hit out at Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday for calling the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Kannur University Dr Gopinath Ravindran a “criminal”.

Terming Khan’s comment “harassment”, a group of around 50 historians and academics came out in Ravindran’s support and said the governor’s statement constitutes a “false, defamatory and politically motivated campaign”.

“We are shocked to learn from the media that the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, has described the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, the eminent historian, Professor Gopinath Ravindran as a “criminal.” Professor Gopinath Ravindran is one of India’s leading historians, with a particular specialisation in the agrarian history of Kerala and historical demography,” they said in a statement.

Only in Express | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview

“He was Head of the Department of History and Culture at the Jamia Millia Islamia Central University, New Delhi, and has been Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Historical Research. He has also been Director, Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the Jamia Millia Islamia. As Vice Chancellor, Professor Gopinath Ravindran has led the Kannur University with distinction,” they further said.

The Governor, they said, “has on earlier occasions questioned the re-appointment of Professor Ravindran as Vice Chancellor in press statements” but pointed out that the High Court had dismissed a writ petition that sought to remove Professor Ravindran from the post.

“The false, defamatory and politically motivated campaign against the Vice Chancellor by the Governor and the Chancellor of the University is unacceptable. The Governor must stop this harassment of a distinguished historian and Vice Chancellor immediately,” the statement said.

Among the signatories are eminent historians Romila Thapar and K N Pannikar and academics Prabhat Patnaik, Aditya Mukherjee, Mridula Mukherjee, CP Chandrasekhar, Zoya Hasan and Harbans Mukhia.

Advertisement

Khan has had many face-offs with the Kerala government since his appointment as Governor in 2019. The latest tussle is over his decision to stay the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of K K Ragesh, CPI(M) leader and private secretary to the Chief Minister, as associate professor in Kannur University’s Department of Malayalam over alleged violation of norms and favouritism.