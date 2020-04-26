Hisar admn develops app for delivery of essential services at doorstep

The citizens can get information regarding the vendors of essential services like of kiryana, medicines, grocery, milk, packaged food, vegetables, fruits, soaps green fodder, eggs and breads. (Representational/Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The citizens can get information regarding the vendors of essential services like of kiryana, medicines, grocery, milk, packaged food, vegetables, fruits, soaps green fodder, eggs and breads. (Representational/Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

An app developed by the local authorities in Hisar has provided a platform to vendors of essential services, plumbers, carpenters, electricians and mechanics during the ongoing lockdown period. Through ‘Connect Plus Haryana’, the consumers can contact them and place orders for delivery of the services at their doorstep.

Initially, the officials said, the app is meant for Hisar only but its may be expanded to cover entire state. Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said, “The order received on the app for delivery of services will be considered as “e-pass” and delivery person will not be stopped en-route to the consumer during the lockdown period. With the help of this app, the service provider can be contacted through a phone call. It will have facility to place orders through Whatsapp too. The service provider and the consumer will be able to know the location of each-other.”

The app has details of 22,000 vendors of essential services and utility services across the state while as many as 2,500 of them are from Hisar district. Lists of vendors have been made available ward-wise for all urban municipalities and gram panchayat wise for the rural areas. Any new service provider can get registered on the app by installing it on their mobile phone. The registration can be done by calling on 1950 too.

The citizens can get information regarding the vendors of essential services like of kiryana, medicines, grocery, milk, packaged food, vegetables, fruits, soaps green fodder, eggs and breads. “The app will provide employment to the workers during the lockdown period. However, we will take strict action against those found roaming around unnecessarily on the pretext of the app,” said the deputy commissioner.

The app has been developed by Hisar administration and National Informatics Centre, Hisar.

