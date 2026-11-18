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- National School of Drama
With National School of Drama (NSD) director Chittranjan Tripathi terminating the services of two contractual employees, officiating Chairman Dr Bharat Gupt stopped attending office in protest and has written to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The two contractual staffers — one of them Gupt’s private secretary — were sacked on November 9. The next day, Gupt wrote to Shekhawat, requesting that the discontinuation of the services of Dr Kanhaiya Jha and Pradeep Kumar may be “reconsidered and withdrawn”, sources said.
In the letter, he said that while there are nearly 100 contractual staff hired by the NSD, only two of them have been terminated from service.
Jha was Private Secretary to Chairman. Kumar, a former Indian Ordnance Factory Service official, was an advisor in the NSD. While Dr Gupt confirmed the developments, Tripathi did not respond to calls and queries from The Indian Express.
The post of NSD Chairman is vacant and therefore Vice-Chairman Dr Gupt is officiating as the Chairman.
Gupt told The Indian Express, “I am due to complete my term in two months. I am shocked and deeply pained to see there are certain forces bent on not allowing me to function. The Director NSD has terminated (services of) my personal staff (office of the Chairman). The Director says he has done this on verbal orders from the MoC. And today I am told that my office has been locked and the office attendant removed. I have complained to MoC in writing and also to the Minister. Repeated requests for a meeting have not been fruitful.”
The contracts of the two staffers were renewed on October 1 this year and they were to be in service until September 30, 2027. Their termination letters says, “In pursuant of directions from the competent authority in the Ministry of Culture… it has been decided not to avail the services of the following staff engaged on contractual basis in NSD beyond the date mentioned (November 9, 2026).”
While Gupt has asked both staffers not to hand over the charge, sources said almost everyday they are being asked from the Director’s office to hand over charge.
Among the points of contention between the officiating chairman and the director, sources said, is the proposed composition of NSD as Deemed to be University, which is under consideration.