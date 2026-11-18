With National School of Drama (NSD) director Chittranjan Tripathi terminating the services of two contractual employees, officiating Chairman Dr Bharat Gupt stopped attending office in protest and has written to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The two contractual staffers — one of them Gupt’s private secretary — were sacked on November 9. The next day, Gupt wrote to Shekhawat, requesting that the discontinuation of the services of Dr Kanhaiya Jha and Pradeep Kumar may be “reconsidered and withdrawn”, sources said.

In the letter, he said that while there are nearly 100 contractual staff hired by the NSD, only two of them have been terminated from service.