His MP seeks Nupur hanging, Owaisi says not party stand

A DAY after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that if the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was to be “hanged” for her remarks against the Prophet, it should be done from “this very square” in Aurangabad, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi distanced himself on Saturday, saying that Sharma should be “punished as per the law”.

Addressing a protest in Aurangabad on Friday, Jaleel said: “Agar Nupur Sharma ko phansi dena hai, toh Aurangabad ke isi chauraha ke andar phansi de (If Nupur Sharma is to be hanged, hang her from this very square in Aurangabad).”

Later, speaking to news channels, he said: “Islam is a religion of peace. True, people are angry, we too demand Nupur Sharma should be given capital punishment. If she is let off easily, then this (hurting religious sentiments) will be endless. We want to say that if any person is making such comments against any caste, religion, religious leader, or our Prophet, then there should be a law which ensures strict and immediate action. Just removing her from the party is not enough action.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Distancing himself from Jaleel’s remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in Gujarat on Saturday: “Nupur Sharma must be arrested as per the law of our country. She should be punished as per the law of our country. This is the official stand of our party which differs from what Imtiaz Jaleel Sahab said. This is the official stand of our party and everyone (party workers) will have to agree with it.”

“We demand the arrest of Nupur Sharma and her timely trial and conviction in accordance with the law of the country,” the AIMIM tweeted from its official handle.

Speaking to The Sunday Express on Saturday, Jaleel said: “I was called by the Commissioner of Police to the protest spot as the situation was volatile and the crowd temper was high. I had to speak the language of the crowd.”

Asked if he regretted saying that Sharma should be hanged, Jaleel said: “We are not a Banana Republic. As a lawmaker, I know that it is reprehensible to hang people on the streets. My intent was to state that there should be some stringent action against her. On one hand, we have a woman who is now going to spend well over a month in jail because of her alleged statement against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, we have someone who has disrespected the Prophet who is followed by billions of Muslims… I was only espousing that there should be a law against those who hurt religious feelings.”

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered for unlawful assembly against unnamed organisers of the protest. The Aurangabad police said the protest was non-violent.