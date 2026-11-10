His last wish was to be cremated in Varanasi. Six were killed en route

It was the 90-year-old Kunjo Pandit’s last wish to have his last rites performed in Varanasi. But that desire proved fatal for his family, six of whom were killed when a speeding trailer rammed into the vehicle they were travelling in with the body in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district.

After Kunjo Pandit (Prajapati), a resident of Biharo village under Bagodar block in Giridih district, died on November 8 due to illness, his family set out for Varanasi around 9 am. The journey ended in tragedy when a speeding trailer hit the vehicle in Dhanua Ghati, near Mahanetand, under Chouparan police station limits in Hazaribagh. The accident killed six people, while 12 others were admitted to different hospitals.

“That was his last wish, that he wanted his last rites to be done in Varanasi after his death,” said Santosh Pandit, the deceased man’s 26-year-old grandson.

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Those killed included Kunjo Pandit’s youngest son, Raju; daughter-in-law Savitri Devi; Santosh’s mother, Budhni Devi; his son-in-law, Dhokal Pandit; and his brother-in-law, Rameshwar Pandit. The sixth victim was Ramkrishna Mandal, a resident of a nearby village.

Santosh’s father, his two uncles and two aunts were injured. While his father escaped with minor injuries, the others were gravely injured and were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

According to the family, they decided to wait for Raju Pandit’s return to conduct the last rites.

“Raju uncle works in Mumbai. When we told him that grandfather is no more, he asked us to wait as he wanted to be a part of his father’s last wish. He reached Monday by 4 am… He didn’t know that the journey would turn into a profound tragedy,” he said.

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The injured were taken to hospitals in Hazaribagh and Ranchi, Chouparan police said.

Former Bagodar MLA Vinod Singh, who visited the village to meet the family, said the vehicle had stopped by the roadside after the family noticed that the body tied to its roof carrier had become loose.

“The passengers were trying to secure it when a trailer hit the stationary vehicle from behind. Another vehicle had first brushed against it before the second impact,” he said, adding that the road had become increasingly dangerous but “there is no care for the public’s lives”.

“This stretch has been under construction for years, but the work is still incomplete,” Singh said, calling for urgent attention to road safety.