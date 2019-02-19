‘His bullet hit Pulwama mastermind, will bring peace to mothers of 40 CRPF men’

Army Havildar Sheo Ram (36) was to visit home in Tiba village of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district in a few days as his wife Sunita Devi is pregnant with their second child. He was killed in a gunbattle with militants in Pulwama on Monday.

Sheo Ram’s brother Roopchand (35), an Armyman posted with the Armoured Division in Hisar, said he came to know of his brother’s death in the morning. “Officers called me up and asked me to go home, saying that they are with me and my family and that I should let them know if I need anything,” Roopchand said.

“Un chaalis maaon ke kaleje ko thandak pahunchegi ke mere bhai ne Pulwama ke mastermind ke seene me goli maari (It will bring peace to the mothers of 40 slain CRPF personnel that a bullet fired by my brother hit the Pulwama mastermind’s chest),” said Roopchand, on his way home.

Sheo Ram is survived by two brothers, four sisters, his wife and a four-year-old son. His father Baluram had passed away when Sheo Ram and his siblings were young, and his mother Sharli Devi had raised all of them.