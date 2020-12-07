His brother electrocuted, elephant captured after 21 months of free run

The brothers separated from their herd in 2019. (Express)

THE Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has captured the elephant whose brother died of electrocution near Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on November 27.

Kanha Tiger Reserve Field Director S K Singh told The Indian Express, “The elephant was caught in Kanha range in the core area of the tiger reserve around 4 pm on Sunday.”

“He entered the Kanha range three days ago. We were on his trail ever since he had left the electrocution spot. We got his location yesterday. We tracked him down around 11 am and darted him with a tranquilisation shot. He continued to run till 1.30 pm, when we hit him with another shot. We chained him around 4.30 pm,” Singh said.

Asked about his behaviour after the capture, Singh said, “He was half-sedated so he stood still. He did exhibit some erratic behavior but it was under control.”

The operation was carried out by a team of about 15 forest staffers led by Singh and including two veterinary doctors.

Singh said, “The elephant is the younger of the two brothers, aged about 15 years.”

Earlier, the younger of the two elephants, named Ram and Balram, was suspected to have died when it came in contact with a live wire set up by some villagers to kill wild boar. It is now confirmed that it is the elder one Ram who died.

The elephants separated from their herd somewhere in Odisha around February last year and had since been roaming jungles of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, covering about 2000 km.

Balram is likely to be in the service of the forest department for the rest of his life. “We will train him for our operations. The training would take at least 4-5 months,” Singh said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.