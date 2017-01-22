Hirakhand Express mishap: Operations of few trains under SECR zone affected

Kuneru: The mangled remains of Hirakhand Express which met with an accident near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram, Andra Pradesh on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI1_22_2017_000137A) Kuneru: The mangled remains of Hirakhand Express which met with an accident near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram, Andra Pradesh on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI1_22_2017_000137A)

Operations of few trains under the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone were affected due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express between Rayagada and Vizianagaram section of Waltair division under East Cost Railway, an official said on Sunday. “Korba-Visakhapatnam-Korba Link Express (18517/18) has been cancelled and five other trains have been diverted due to the derailment incident under the SECR zone,” a senior SECR official told reporters.

As per the information received, Puri-Ahmedabad (12843) express, Ahmedabad-Puri (12844), Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin (12807) express, Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam (12808) express, Visakhapatnam-Kurla express (22847) have been diverted. These trains operates through Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, he said, adding train service hit by the derailment will be soon be resumed.

At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured when engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district with the railways suspecting sabotage behind the derailment, the third in as many months.

