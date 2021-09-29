Hindutva takes everyone along: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day tour to Surat from Tuesday. Sources in the Surat unit of RSS, however, said it was a non-political tour.

Bhagwat met different people including industrialists, social workers, businessmen and intellectuals at the Surat RSS headquarters. Later in the evening, he addressed a gathering of intellectuals on Hindutva at the Science Centre in the city. “Hindutva has three meanings–darshanik, laukik, and rashtriyata (philosophic, worldly, and national). Those living south of Sindhu river are known as Hindus,” he said.

A society having a common culture is a rashtra, he added, before appealing that there was a need to stand united. “Hindutva means those who walk unitedly with all people,” he added.

Over 150 people from different sections of the society, including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, professors, teachers, lawyers, and thinkers were at the event.