‘Educate BJP leaders first’: Digvijaya, Owaisi on Bhagwat saying lynching for cow against Hindutva

A day after Mohan Bhagwat said those who are lynching Muslims in the name of cow are going against Hindutva, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked the RSS chief to first “give this education to BJP leaders who are harassing Muslims”.

Addressing a function organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, RSS’s minority wing, in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat said, “If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality.”

Reacting to Bhagwat’s remark in a series of tweet, Singh said if Bhagwat manages to convince BJP leaders, he will become his admirer. However, the Congress leader added that it wasn’t an easy task. “You people have instilled so much hatred among Hindu Muslims, it is not easy to remove it. From the Saraswati Shishu Mandir to its intellectual trainings, the Sangh has sown seeds of hatred against Muslims, which won’t be easy to remove,” Singh tweeted.

लेकिन यह आसान नहीं है। आप लोगों ने हिंदू मुसलमान के बीच में इतनी नफ़रत भर दी है उसे दूर करना आसान नहीं है। सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर से ले कर संघ द्वारा बौद्धिक प्रशिक्षणों में मुसलमानों के खिलाफ जो नफ़रत का बीज बोया गया है वह निकालना आसान नहीं है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 5, 2021

Challenging Bhagwat to prove that he believes in the views he has expressed, Singh added, “then give directions to have all those leaders in BJP who have harassed innocent Muslims to be removed from their posts immediately. Start with Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.”

Bhagwat’s comments also evoked sharp reaction from AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. “These criminals would not know the difference between cow and buffalo but the names of Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin were enough to kill. This hatred is the product of Hindutva. These criminals have the backbone of the Hindutva government.”

RSS के भागवत ने कहा “लिंचिंग करने वाले हिंदुत्व विरोधी”।इन अपराधियों को गाय और भैंस में फ़र्क़ नहीं पता होगा लेकिन क़त्ल करने के लिए जुनैद, अखलाक़, पहलू, रकबर, अलीमुद्दीन के नाम ही काफी थे।ये नफ़रत हिंदुत्व की देन है, इन मुजरिमों को हिंदुत्ववादी सरकार की पुश्त पनाही हासिल है। 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 5, 2021

A furious Owaisi referred to the past instances of crimes against Muslims, stating that “Alimuddin’s killers were garlanded at the hands of a Union minister, a tricolour was placed over the body of Akhlaq’s killer, a mahapanchayat was convened in support of those who killed Asif, where a BJP spokesperson had asked, ‘Can’t we even murder?'”,

“Cowardice, violence and murder are an integral part of Godse’s Hindutva thinking. The lynching of Muslims is also the result of this thinking,” the AIMIM chief asserted.