Hindutva leader ‘attacked’ own vehicle in Chennai for security: police

Kumar allegedly burnt his vehicle with the help of a friend, Gnanasekaran, and Ranjith, son of his elder brother. (Representational Image) Kumar allegedly burnt his vehicle with the help of a friend, Gnanasekaran, and Ranjith, son of his elder brother. (Representational Image)

The vehicle of a Hanuman Sena leader was attacked with crude bombs at Sholavaram highway, 23 km north-west of Chennai city, on Friday. The police probe found that the attack was orchestrated by the leader himself to get back his police security, which had been withdrawn four months ago for his bad conduct.

According to the initial complaint filed by Kali Kumar, 40-year-old leader of a Hindutva outfit, his car was attacked with a crude bomb when he was travelling on the Minjur-Vandalur outer ring road near Sholavaram. The police, however, found major disparities in the versions of Kumar and his associates.

“When we found some mischief in their story, we started questioning them. Forensic experts examined the spot and charred remains of the Ambassador car led to contradicting facts. Finally, they confessed that they had done it for police protection for the leader,” a senior officer said.

Kumar allegedly burnt his vehicle with the help of a friend, Gnanasekaran, and Ranjith, son of his elder brother.

“He was enjoying police protection since 2016, a policeman with weapon always escorting him. We decided to withdraw it after the policeman had to protect him from problems he created in a drunken state. Now we have information that he gained the protection in 2016 by doing a similar crime. We are probing that,” the officer said.

Kumar, who is also involved in scrap business, is a leader of Hanuman Sena, which has branches in Chennai, Coimbatore and at least two districts in Kerala. Hanuman Sena made headlines when they attacked a group of youths in Kerala for organising a Kiss of Love event.

Kumar was earlier in Hindu Makkal Katchi, another Hindutva outfit with links to Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sri Ram Sena of Pramod Muthalik and Shiv Sena.

Arjun Sampath, founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi and a former leader of RSS and Tamil Nadu in-charge of Ekta Yatra led by Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi in early 1990s, said he was known to Kumar. “But I condemn his act. It brought shame on us,” Sampath said. “Neither will Sridhar (founder of Hanuman Sena) support such acts.”

Sridhar could not be reached for comments.

Kumar, Gunasekaran and Ranjith were booked under IPC sections including 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc) and 420 (Cheating) and the court remanded them in custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App