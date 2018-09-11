Hindus must prove to the world how they are different: Venkaiah Naidu at World Hindu Congress

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu focused on Hinduism’s respect for all people and religions at the final day of the World Hindu Congress in Chicago. The conference was held to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekanada’s speech at the World Parliament of Religion.

“Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava. We respect all religions. Does not mean condemning any religion for sake of votes. That is the spirit of this land. We should ensure that this behaviour is enforced,” Naidu said.

Naidu listed out several essential elements of the Hinduism “way of life”, drawing heavily from Vivekananda’s teachings.

He stated that “the only country that accepts all religions is India” and that Hindus must “prove to the world how Hindus are different”.

“How you are different cannot be explained in words and theories and other things. It should be through your actions. Ideal behaviour is more important than ideology,” he said.

Naidu said that India could spread its spiritual teachings across the globe.

Even though we have so much strength, we never attacked anyone in history,” said Naidu.

