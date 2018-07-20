Hindus acted like Taliban during Babri Masjid demolition: Lawyer tells SC

The Ayodhya case is being heard by the bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. (File) The Ayodhya case is being heard by the bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday resumed hearing the contentious Babri Masjid-Ayodhya land dispute case where senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan, appearing for M Siddiq-an appellant- reiterated his argument that “Hindus acted like Taliban” on the day of Babri Masjid demolition, adding that “what happened on December 6 was an act of terrorism”.

Dhavan had earlier also claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was destroyed by “Hindu Taliban” —like the Buddha statues in Bamiyan in Afghanistan was brought down by the Taliban.

Passions overflowed in the apex court over advocate Dhavan’s remarks with a group of lawyers saying he cannot equate the entire Hindu community to Taliban. Dhavan, in reply, said he stands by whatever he said about those Hindus who razed the mosque.

In an attempt to cool tempers, CJI Dipak Misra said decorum must be maintained in court and pointed out that such adjectives should be used outside, not inside. “The adjective was used in an inappropriate sense,” the bench said. However, Dhavan refused to agree with the observation and says destruction was an “act of terrorism”.

Subsequently, heated arguments ensured as Dhavan repeated that “Hindu Taliban destroyed the mosque”. The lawyers then replied “you destroyed temples”.

The CJI intervened again and asked counsel opposing Dhavan to leave. CJI Misra also told Dhavan that “we consider it (Hindu Taliban remark) absolutely inappropriate.”

The matter is being heard by the bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. The Shia Waqf Board had earlier told the Supreme Court in their submission that they wished to settle the dispute amicably. The board also stated that the custodian of the Babri mosque was the Shia and the Sunni Waqf Board, and no one else represents India’s Muslims.

The Supreme Court reserved its order on the plea by Muslim groups of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking reconsideration by a larger bench the observations made by it in a 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

