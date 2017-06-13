Hindu Yuva Vahini eyes Gujarat: Yogi’s outfit targets six lakh members, its objective ‘Hindus first’

“People are being converted by the Muslims and the Christians. The organisation aims to stop it.” (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) “People are being converted by the Muslims and the Christians. The organisation aims to stop it.” (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Aiming at a membership of 6 lakh till December this year, the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) — floated in 2002 by Yogi Adityanath who took over as Uttar Pradesh CM in March this year — plans to expand its presence in Gujarat with an objective of uniting different castes and communities as “Hindus first”. Though the organisation was present in Gujarat since last three years, it remained largely dormant and had only around 11,000 registered members.

On the HYV’s plans for Gujarat, Arjun Mishra, newly appointed state association minister, said, “Today, for political gains, different castes and communities are being divided and several agitations have been reported from Gujarat in last two years. We do not want any nuisance in Gujarat in the name of gau raksha or Patidar agitation.”

“Today, nobody says that I am a Hindu. We hear them saying I am a Patidar or a Dalit or a Thakore. We want to fight against this atmosphere that has caught up in Gujarat and unite them as Hindus. Also, today Hinduism is considered synonymous to communalism and not secularism. The organisation aims at changing this mindset,” he elaborated. “We want to spread the message that naa hi hum Hindu hain, naahin hum Musalman hain, naahin hum Christi hain. Hum sab ek hain aur Hindutva hamari sanskruti hai, this is our message. (Neither we are Hindus nor Muslims nor Christians. We all are one and Hindutva is our culture),” he said.

Referring to several other right wing organisations working in Gujarat, HYV state president Shailendra Pathak said, “Though Hindutva is our main agenda, we want to work in those areas where no other organisation has been able to reach and work. Despite being approached by those affected, these organisation failed to reach out and help, be it Bajrang Dal or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or Vishva Hindu Parishad.”

Pathak said that the focus would also be to stop conversions. “People are being converted by the Muslims and the Christians. The organisation aims to stop it.” On the recent cow protection law enacted in Gujarat, Mishra clarified, “Cow protection is a major issue and we want cow to be declared as the rashtriya mata. The state government has passed the Act, but what about the cows dying on streets after eating plastic bags?.”

Mishra stated the anti-romeo squads will be considered, but only after evaluating the situation in Gujarat as two states (Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh) can not be weighed on a similar scale in terms of social issues.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App