Hindu Sena activists deface Chinese embassy signboard

Hindu Sena workers pasted protest posters which read, ‘China gaddar hai, Hindi cheeni bye bye’ on the Chinese Embassy signboard. (Twitter/@ashoswai) Hindu Sena workers pasted protest posters which read, ‘China gaddar hai, Hindi cheeni bye bye’ on the Chinese Embassy signboard. (Twitter/@ashoswai)

Hindu Sena workers on Tuesday defaced a signboard outside the Chinese embassy here against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last week.

“Today in protest against People’s Republic of China’s aggression on LAC, Hindu Sena activists pasted protest poster stating ‘Cheen Gaddar Hai, Hindi Cheeni Bye Bye’ (China is a traitor, India China Bye bye) on Chinese embassy’s signboard,” Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said.

The police, however, said no formal complaint has been received in this regard.

“Someone pasted a piece of black paper on the board. CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the culprit. No action has been taken yet in this matter,” a police official said.

There was no immediate response from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) which maintains the signages in the area.

This is not the first time the right-wing outfit has blackened the road signs in the national capital.

In May 2015, signboards of roads named after Muslim rulers Akbar and Feroz Shah were defaced, and posters of the right-wing group Shiv Sena Hindustan were pasted on them.

Last year, the Babar Road signboard in Bengali Market area in Delhi was blackened by Hindu Sena workers demanding that the name of the road be changed.

