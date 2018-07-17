Hindu Pakistan remark: BJYM activists place wreath, pour black oil at Shashi Tharoor’s office

In protest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s “Hindu Pakistan’’ remark, activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, poured black oil and placed a wreath on the gate of his office here Monday.
About 10 Yuva Morcha activists marched to his office demanding that the Congress MP apologise for his remark. Besides placing a wreath on the gate, the activists erected new a banner that read, “Hindu Pakistan office’’.
The Yuva Morcha’s district president J R Anuraj alleged that Tharoor’s remark was aimed at polarising the country.
Reacting to the incident, Tharoor tweeted, “Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan.”
