Hindu outfit worker stabbed over stove price row in UP

A 30-year-old member of the Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM), affiliated to the RSS, was allegedly stabbed by a local councillor and two unidentified others in Bulandshahr’s Kakod town on Saturday night after an altercation over the price of a gas stove. Councillor Nafis has been arrested while others are at large.

The victim, identified as Rahul Kumar Jaiswal,was taken to a local hospital from where he was transferred to a Noida hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

“Nafis has been arrested while the hunt is on for two unidentified persons. Nafis and Jaiswal recently had a row over price of a gas stove which Nafis had bought from the shop,” R B Singh, in charge of Kakod police station, told The Indian Express.

