Hindu outfit leader booked for hate speech in Amritsar

A leader of a Hindu outfit from Amritsar was booked on Saturday for giving a provocative speech against those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Sudhir Kumar Soori, identified as a leader of Shiv Sena (Punjab), has been booked under Section 295(a) for hurting religious sentiments. The FIR was filed at Jandiala Guru police station under the Amritsar (Rural) police. He has been arrested and sent to Pathankot jail.

“He made a speech in Facebook video advocating violence. Users commenting on the video were also spreading hate. There was a danger that his speech could hurt to communal harmony of state,” said DSP Jandiala Gurinderbir Singh.

He added: “Soori was protected by 12 policemen from Amritsar city police and nine police men from Amritsar (Rural) police. We have registered case against him and sent to jail.”

Soori had deleted his video before being caught.

