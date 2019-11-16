Hindu Mahasabha wants Godse’s court statement in school syllabus

The Hindu Mahasabha on Friday demanded that Nathuram Godse’s statement in court during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial be included in the school syllabus.

Observing Godse’s 70th death anniversary, some activists of the Hindutva organisation gathered at its office here and garlanded photographs of Godse and Narayan Apte, a co-conspirator in Gandhi’s assassination who was also hanged, and performed ‘aarti’ while police kept guard outside the private building.

The Hindu Mahasabha had in 2017 installed a bust of Godse in the office amid religious fanfare. Calling the office a temple, the outfit had sought a piece of land to build a temple for him. The then BJP government had served a notice to the outfit and later seized the bust amid tension.

On Friday, the Hindu Mahasabha held its event under the banner of Yuvak Hindu Mahasabha (YHM) and later handed a memorandum to the district administration with a charter of four demands, one of which was to include Godse’s court statement in the school syllabus.

The second demand was to observe Guru Gobind Singh’s sons’ sacrifice as Bal Shahid Diwas in place of Bal Diwas (Children’s Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14).

The Mahasabha also demanded that the bust seized two years ago be returned so that it can be installed. Booking those who vandalised the statue of Swami Vivekanand at JNU for sedition and their immediate arrest was the last demand in the memorandum.

Mahasabha national vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said that YHM was only a front.

While the BJP and VHP distanced themselves from the Gwalior event, the ruling Congress condemned it. Congress leaders said they would ask the government to act against those who glorify assassins of the Father of the Nation.